A woman shared her negative experience with using the popular shopping app, Temu

In a TikTok video, she showed the item she wanted and continued to reveal what she received

The online community reacted to the clip, with many blaming the lady for not using her common sense

One lady took to her TikTok account to show off an item she bought from the new and popular online store, Temu.

In the clip, the woman showed her followers what she wanted, a smart television stand that she could also use to store her glasses or mugs. The item hilariously cost R13.00 on the store's website.

For some reason, the lady imagined that the item would be much bigger, however, that was not the case. Temu shipped her item. But it was smaller than what she expected, it was smaller than a Barbie doll.

Woman shows off her item from Temu

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 500k views, with many online users laughing at the woman for being too ambitious. Some shared jokes about online shopping apps.

@Drake • Friends commented:

"Temu haul South Africa review."

@nthabile_ asked:

"Mara what did you expect for R13?"

@Boity motaung laughed:

"Mara the price speaks for itself ."

@Rosie suggested:

"You can put your airpods in there."

@charliemohlala can relate:

"It's been three weeks I have not told anyone, the shock I got when I received my order. I'm still recovering ."

@Roe joked:

"At least you now have furniture for your doll house ."

@Kuhle sided with Temu:

"On their defence, they do put the dimensions of the items they selling, check the item description before you buy."

@tyroneiee felt for the lady:

"Eish ?"

Man gives good review about Temu

In another story, Briefly News reported about a local man who shared a positive experience with using Temu.

Collin Zulu shared a video showing a screenshot of his delivery package and holding a package of his delivery from Temu as he observed it before unboxing it. He admitted that the package was smaller than he'd imagined and even joked that it might be a bomb. He opened it to reveal a two-piece stylish ornament that beautifully complimented his home.

