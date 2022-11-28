A businesswoman and health sciences student, Ayanda Majola, made waves on the South African business scene with a cosmetics brand that has a twist

Ayanda said she felt like a misfit but found her place in the world when she became interested in creating vegan skincare products

The go-getter's story is inspiring as she keeps excelling in a male-dominated world

For her determination, Ayanda Majola is one of the Briefly News Women of Wonder 2022

Health science student Ayanda Majola would not let men talk her down when she founded her startup Yanda Cosmetics.

Ayanda Majola talked about Yanda Cosmetics and shared how she was able to make it a success. Image:@yanda_ma

Ayanda was inspired to create an ethically made and healthy vegan skincare brand. And thus, Yanda Cosmetics was born. Majola learnt about veganism on the internet and decided that her business should be vegan for ethical and health reasons.

Ayanda has come a long way since her early university days.

Yanda Cosmetics focuses on helping people who suffer from acne clear their skin with healthy options that are free of animal products.

Majola is all about women standing up for themselves

Ayanda explained that business is male-dominated. One of the most important qualities for the student is standing up for oneself. It is a quality that must be balanced with a willingness to learn, she told Briefly News in an exclusive interview.

"The business world is dominated by older men so it’s very common for people to undermine young women in business.

"But never allow anyone to talk you down."

Ayanda Majola advises South African young women not to fit the mould

Authentic women inspire Ayanda, she told Briefly News. For Majola, it is an important quality for any woman who wants to make a change.

"We live in a society where women are constantly told how to live their lives, like what to wear and where to work.

"It’s important to be authentically you and have power over your own life. "

Before becoming a businesswoman, Ayanda said that she struggled to fit in.

"The biggest obstacle I’ve faced is not having direction. I struggled to find my place in the world and constantly felt like I was doing the wrong thing."

Ayanda, who is studying health science at the Vaal University of Technology, realised there's no formula to life after switching universities mid-course.

"I just had to follow my dreams and trust that my gut will lead me to my purpose."

The business owner's courage paid off, and she successfully launched Yanda Cosmetics.

Ayanda is inspired by fellow beauty brand women, Mbali Sebapu, aka Gorgeous Mbali, the CEO and founder of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics, and entrepreneurs Liz Letsoalo, the founder of Masodi Organics, and Vuyi Zondi, founder of Corium Skincare to name a few.

Ayanda urges others to take care of their personal relationships

When asked what advice she would give her younger self, Ayanda said she would take care of personal relationships more.

The business owner admitted that being an academically focused child meant she had little chance to build better friendships.

"There’s nothing wrong with ambition, however, looking back I realise that I should’ve put more effort into building solid friendships that will last a lifetime."

