A stunning lady was excited and celebrated her amazing progress at WITS University as a medical student

The future doctor shared her achievement and got a lot of attention from netizens, who were amazed by her

Many sang her praises for her hard work and determination that is needed to achieve what she has

A young lady is winning at life and showed how close she is to the finish line. The soon-to-be medical professional was proud to announce that she will have her final year at which university as a medical student.

A final-year medical student at Wits University celebrated the provision made and was showered with sweet messages from netizens. Image: @Onthathile

Source: Twitter

Her post had many in awe of. The woman was flooded with compliments inspired netizens.

Future doctor celebrates final year

A WITS student celebrated that she made it to the 5th here, okay, studying as a doctor. The smart young woman @OnthatiIe celebrated on Twitter, writing:

"Your favourite Baby Doctor made it to 5th year."

Onthatile shared four pictures of herself in her scrubs, and she was beaming. Many people in SA love to see women do great things and could not get over her post as they showered her with compliments on her hard work. Other netizens had jokes about how young the lady looked compared to her achievements.

@tshepo87 commented:

"A real baby, congratulations."

@Dlala_Champion commented:

"I'm so sick. Doctor ama number wakho can cure me."

@LindelwaGumede6 commented:

"Well done on making it this far. Keep going."

@PrettyM07 commented:

"Well I don't know you Onthatile but I'm proud of you ....you seem very dedicated."

@pearlbhebhe commented:

"I feel your vibes through these pictures, you seem like such a positive, beautiful energy. May you always be protected from all harm, evil and shame. Be happy and continue to shine nana."

@Zintle_Gq commented:

"When I look at you I am filked with joy and pray for my little sister to be blessed in her journey. Modimo really loved your parents"

@thuggnifiicent commented:

"Congrats my love omg. Super proud of you."

Source: Briefly News