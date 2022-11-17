A stunning lady caught South Africans' attention, and many men were willing to let her know how gorgeous she is

In a Twitter post, a young woman got attention after asking how much men would pay for her lobola

The beautiful picture caused quite a stir as many men were beyond happy to make her an offer on the spot

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Twitter post had netizens showering one lady with compliments. Countless men were in awe over the lady and showed that they would do the most for her.

An online user was flooded with compliments after sharing a gorgeous pic that got the attention of suitors Image: @Amoh_Mayii

Source: Twitter

The picture of the woman made rounds on Twitter. Online users were inspired by the caption with her picture and made offers in the thousands for her dowry/lobola.

Beautiful lady gets proposals from South African men

A stunning girl, @amoh_mayii, had South African men proposing to her after sharing a picture. And the lady asked people how much they would be willing to part with to settle her lobola. Some online were eager to make proposals ranging in thousands of rands.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A commenter was completely taken by her and proposed half a million. Mzansi peeps love seeing a pretty girl, and other netizens complimented her.

@Honourable_HQ commented:

"Wena you definitely need R80k that's without a child if you also educated then will also negotiate but nothing beneath that. Chipi ke Chipi after all."

@JR_LIFA commented:

"Yes you are my type and my Uncles have asked that you give me your cellphone numbers so they can contact you in regards to izinkomo."

@ntshebelicious commented:

"500k plus two goats plus five sheep and onec ow and the k is silent."

@cya_nongalo commented:

"Zulu tribe promise your uncle 30 cows."

@JosephSphiwe7 commented:

"10 cows around R50k."

@NtshabeleDennis commented:

"You are one of God's greatest creations, I can pay R500k."

Gorgeous woman says she is looking to date a broke guy, gents shoot their shot

Briefly News previously reported that a South African woman piqued suitors’ interest after taking to social media to make it known that she was done with rich men.

Twitter user @Ma_Dlamini_ posted a stunning image of herself rocking a subtle makeup look and her hair all done, along with a caption that raised several eyebrows.

In an age that pushes for women to “know their worth” and "find an established man", the young woman’s dating preference came as a surprise to many of her online friends, but even more so, the perfect opportunity for her admirers who thought they didn’t have a chance with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News