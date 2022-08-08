The ambitious woman shared her success with everyone in a motivating Facebook post, detailing her educational history to getting her master's

The decorated graduate, Mojabeng Senekal-Ndebele, also shared thanks to her parents, who created the environment in which she was able to prosper

Some folk congratulated the University of Johannesburg alumni, with many saying they like the way she describes herself

Mojabeng Senekal-Ndebele celebrated graduating from the University of Johannesburg with a Master's Degree in Public Health. Images: Mojabeng Senekal-Ndebele/ Facebook

A hardworking South African woman, Mojabeng Senekal-Ndebele, has celebrated graduating with her master's degree while also sharing bits and pieces about her busy life.

Mojabeng Senekal-Ndebele holds a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Environmental Health. Her post states that she has also completed her master's in public health, showing just how ambitious the two-time graduate is.

On top of her outstanding achievement, Mojabeng shared on Facebook that she wears many hats. She says she is:

"A great wife, commercial model, pageant queen, communications strategist, entrepreneur, influencer and mentor!"

The academically decorated lady then also shared her passion for public health and her desires within the field, saying:

"I am passionate about achieving Universal Health Coverage and working towards an Africa where the social gradient does not determine the outcome of our health status."

The determined and goal-driven woman also shared her history with academia. Her parents provided the perfect environment in which she was best equipped to achieve well educationally:

"I’ve always known that academia is the cornerstone of our family because of yours and Dad’s hard work in the Science and Mathematics field."

While watching her parents study, she developed the self-determined and eager can-do attitude she has today.

People also celebrated Mojabeng's achievement and showered her with compliments and congratulations:

Tshepiso Mmathatohatsi Mosaase commented:

"What a remarkable way to describe oneself ❤️ Congratulations are in order."

Mbuyi-blu Babeli said:

"Halalaaa wena!!!"

Evelyn Molumo shared:

"Congratulations! We are so proud of you. Efela ha ua nka fats'e. Ntatemoholo oa hau o na rata thuto haholo."

