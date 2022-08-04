An honours graduate from Gauteng who obtained her psychology degree with distinction has taken to the socials to express how proud she is of her big win

Tebatso Ramoshai is over the moon about obtaining her second degree from the University of the Witwatersrand, sharing her joy on LinkedIn

The smart hun bagged her qualification with distinction and expressed how grateful she is to everyone who played a role in her success

A smart young lady from Gauteng is positively beaming after obtaining her second qualification from the University of the Witwatersrand with distinction.

Tebatso Ramoshai is amped about bagging her honours degree with distinction. Image: Tebatso Ramoshai/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Tebatso Ramoshai has taken to the socials to express how thrilled she feels after landing her honours degree in psychology and officially becoming a two-time graduate.

In a post on LinkedIn, the babe expressed her gratitude to all who helped her succeed. Along with the lovely message, the good sis also shared beautiful snaps from her graduation day, looking dressed to the nines wearing a gorgeous yellow suit.

The caption of Tebatso’s post read:

“I have officially conquered the edge twice! Officially a University of the Witwatersrand Bachelor of Arts Honours graduate, with distinction.”

“This was made possible by God, my mother, and my entire support system. I wouldn't have made it this far without you guys! And now I'm one step closer to my dream.”

Social media peeps admired the stunner’s gratitude, wishing her well for the accolade in the comment section of her post.

Here are some of the most notable reactions:

Fiona Chawana said:

“Congratulations, Tebatso! I'm super proud of you.”

Sakhiseni Joseph Yende reacted:

“Congratulation, girl. Keep up the excellent work. I am so proud of you.”

George Dlamini is totally wowed:

“Congratulations, Tebatso.”

Unisa Honours graduate from Pretoria celebrates academic achievement online, SA wowed by wonderful milestone

In a related story by Briefly News, a breathtaking young woman from Pretoria has taken to LinkedIn to celebrate obtaining her honours degree from Unisa.

Refentse Matsomela looked absolutely stunning in her gorgeous yellow suit worn on graduation day, with the hun bagging a qualification in logistics. Netizens showered the pretty babe with praises and wished her well in all her future endeavours.

Source: Briefly News