An intelligent young woman from Johannesburg is grateful to have finally obtained her master’s degree in nuclear engineering from North-West University after making many sacrifices

Taking to LinkedIn, Cheyeza Mulasi said that after all the emotional turmoil, hard work, and sleepless nights, obtaining her degree felt hella awesome

Commenting on the young lady’s post, netizens expressed how proud they were of her fantastic academic accolade

A brainy babe residing in Johannesburg is over the moon after obtaining her master’s degree in nuclear engineering from North-West University.

Cheyeza Mulasi bagged her master’s degree in nuclear engineering. Image: Cheyeza Mulasi/LinkedIn.

Cheyeza Mulasi explained that it took a lot of hard work, sacrifice, sleepless nights, and even near mental breakdowns to finally get her to this point.

Taking to LinkedIn, the stunner noted that she feels incredibly proud and grateful after completing the academic journey and thanked everyone who was a part of the long road that eventually led to her success:

“Master of Science in Engineering Sciences in Nuclear Engineering. What a journey this was. A pandemic, many days and nights of feeling like I would not finish, mental breakdowns and frustrations, sacrificing many holidays with family or friends because I always felt guilty for doing anything that would not add to my dissertation.

“The list of ‘obstacles’ is endless. But here we are. I am forever grateful to everyone who has played a part, big or small, in my journey and in my life.”

Netizens were proud of Cheyeza's achievement and sent her heartfelt congratulations in the post’s comment section:

Mukela Moshaba said:

“Congratulations, sis. This is so inspiring.”

Tokelo Mojapelo reacted:

“I don't know what it takes to go through such a journey. However, because of you, I saw that one could definitely do it no matter the mountain of obstacles. Congratulations!”

Ngoatladi Mashilangako added:

“It was all worth it. Congratulations.”

