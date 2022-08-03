A young lawyer is excited about becoming a legal conveyancer, celebrating the big moment on social media

A pretty lawyer from Limpopo is thrilled about becoming a legal conveyancer, sharing the amazing moment on social media.

Mudzuli Mubvafhi Rakwambo is a high-achieving legal eagle. Image: Mudzuli Mubvafhi Rakwambo/LinkedIn.

Mudzuli Mubvafhi Rakwambo, who studied for a Bachelor of Laws at the University of Venda, looked absolutely thrilled with the amazing accomplishment in the snaps shared on social media, wearing a huge smile.

The young woman is a true go-getter and is already an associate attorney at a law firm called Sigogo Attorneys.

In addition to sharing lovely pictures of herself on LinkedIn, the proud legal eagle also expressed how proud she felt about reaching a milestone that many thought was impossible:

“Rule number one, never give up on your dreams. Rule number two, repeat rule number one. Before Honourable Judge Naude-Odendal and Acting Judge Lithole, I was declared fit and proper to be admitted as a conveyancer.

“From the rural village of Gondeni in the Limpopo province, I achieved what many see as impossible. I couldn’t be more proud of myself. I am now an attorney, notary public, and conveyancer.”

Online peeps were proud of Mudzuli's achievement and wished her well in the post’s comment section.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Simo S. Mthethwa said:

“The suit game is on point. Congrats on your admission, and welcome to the noble profession.”

Oladayo Adeyemi added:

“Congratulations to you, my learned colleague, and welcome to the noble profession. More wins.”

Tebatso Mhlongo reacted:

“Mudzuli. So proud of you.”

