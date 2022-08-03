A beautiful young lady from Johannesburg is thrilled about achieving her dream of obtaining an honours degree from the University of the Witwatersrand

Buhle Ndoda could not contain her joy, sharing the news about her fantastic academic achievement with the world

LinkedIn peeps were wowed by the lovely babe’s beauty and academic prowess and rushed to the comment section to wish her well

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A young woman from Johannesburg is relishing her big academic milestone, recently obtaining an entire Bachelor of Arts Honours degree in Political Studies with distinction from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Buhle has her heart set on bagging a Master of Arts degree from Wits. Image: Buhle Ndoda/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

The ambitious Buhle Ndoda already has her eyes set on her third graduation and is grinding hard as a Master of Arts candidate.

Taking to LinkedIn, the go-getter expressed how truly blessed and grateful she feels about the huge academic milestone and shared beautiful pictures from her graduation, with her post’s caption reading:

“I received my honours degree yesterday from the University of the Witwatersrand. The degree came with two distinctive awards from the department, which made the graduation experience that much more gratifying.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“It is true that with hard work, discipline, and perseverance, we can find ourselves in positions and spaces we thought we would never enter. I am grateful for the gift of life and for experiencing such profound moments.”

Heartfelt messages of praise poured in from peeps who were inspired by the stunner and her fantastic accomplishment.

Let’s have a peek at some of the coolest reactions:

Esther Eruanga wants Buhle to reach for more:

“Congratulations to you, dearie. Reach greater heights.”

Lawrence Kewu reacted:

“Congratulations, Buhle. Go from strength to strength, my sister. Proud of you.”

Cliffe Molefe is ready to give Buhle a standing ovation:

“You deserve a round of applause. Hard work, dedication, self-discipline, and sacrifice paid off. You should be proud of yourself and be grateful to those that supported you through the journey. Well done. Be an inspiration to others.”

Lovely Wits graduate proud of bagging honours degree with distinction, Mzansi peeps commend her dedication

Meanwhile, Briefly News also wrote about a determined young woman who is incredibly proud of obtaining her honours degree in International Relations and Politics with distinction.

Humairaa Mayet bagged her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and is currently a master’s candidate at the institution. LinkedIn peeps gushed over the successful and modest young lady’s big milestone and congratulated her sincerely on the win.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News