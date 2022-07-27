A determined young woman is incredibly proud of obtaining her honours degree in International Relations and Politics with distinction

Humairaa Mayet bagged her degree from the University of the Witwatersrand and is currently a master’s candidate at the institution

LinkedIn peeps gushed over the successful and modest young lady’s big milestone and congratulated her sincerely for the win

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Obtaining a degree is incredibly challenging and bagging a postgraduate qualification with distinction is definitely something to gush about.

Humairaa Mayet was excited about bagging her degree with distinction from Wits. Image: Humairaa Mayet/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

One lady from Johannesburg felt very proud after landing herself an entire honours degree in International Relations and Political Studies with distinction from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Taking to LinkedIn, the lovely Humairaa Mayet celebrated the wonderful blessing and expressed how pleased she felt about making it this far with her educational journey.

The go-getter is now a master’s candidate at the university and is so ready for that third graduation belt.

Along with lovely snaps from her special day that she posted online, where she donned a stunning light pink suit and silver hijab, the smart, modest woman expressed her joy:

“Today, I received my BA joint Honours degree in International Relations and Politics, with distinction. For the first time in over two years, I was able to set foot in the Wits Great Hall after Covid-19, and construction prevented us from doing so.

“I could not be prouder to graduate from Wits once again, during the centenary, no less.”

Social media peeps were quick to shower the honours graduate with thoughtful congratulatory messages:

Henry Mabanga reacted:

“Well done, Witsie. Congratulations are in order.”

Vhutali Liphosa commended Humairaa’s dedication:

“Congratulations. Well-deserved for a job well done and all your dedication.”

Fatima Seedat wrote:

“Masha Allah.”

James Chigozie Odufu added:

“Congratulations, Humairaa. You’ve done marvellously.”

University of Johannesburg graduate flexes after landing honours degree with distinction, SA wowed by smarts

In a related story by Briefly News, a hard-working and determined young lady is on cloud nine after obtaining her honours degree in Information Management from the University of Johannesburg with distinction.

Kshani Reddy took to social media to celebrate the accolade and shared lovely pics from the day. Social media users celebrated with the smart sis and wished her the best of luck with all her future endeavours.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News