A hard-working and determined young lady is on cloud nine after obtaining her honours degree in Information Management from the University of Johannesburg with distinction

Kshani Reddy took to social media to celebrate the accolade and shared lovely pics from the day

Social media users celebrated with the smart sis and wished her the best of luck with all her future endeavours

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A high-achieving woman is overjoyed after obtaining her Bachelor of Commerce Honours degree in Information Management with distinction from the University of Johannesburg.

Kshani Reddy was thrilled after passing her honours degree with distinction. Image: Kshani Reddy/LinkedIn.

Source: UGC

Kshani Reddy smiled from ear to ear in the lovely snaps she shared on LinkedIn and expressed how thrilled she feels after achieving the fantastic accolade.

The beaut from Johannesburg is a real go-getter and has already landed herself a job as an intern at Wavemaker.

Taking to LinkedIn, the good sis looked thoroughly stoked with her achievement, with her post captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

“Honoured. Bcom Hons Information Management cum laude graduate.”

Many people wished Kshani well for her future and commended the young lady on her inspiring academic excellence.

Here are some of the top reactions:

Lerato Padi was full of praise:

“You know daaaas right. Congratulations, my love.”

Thembelihle Cheryl Dube was very impressed:

“Well done, hun.”

Heinrich Willemse added:

“Congratulations, Kshani.”

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported on a single mother-of-four who lives in Thembisa Gauteng being incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

The 45-year-old cleaner overcame so many struggles to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids. The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News