In 2017, Zimbabwean-born Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe made history by becoming Africa’s youngest student to bag a PhD

The smart woman obtained her doctoral degree from North-West University (NWU) in industrial and organisational psychology

Now, the lovely lady is moulding other students and working hard as a senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg

A young woman born in Zimbabwe, who became Africa’s youngest woman to obtain a PhD, is killing it in the field of academia.

Zimbabwean-born Musawenkosi is Africa’s youngest PhD holder. Image: Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe/Facebook.

Musawenkosi Donia Saurombe, who was raised in Botswana, was just 23 when she landed her doctoral qualification in industrial and organisational psychology from North-West University (NWU) in 2017.

The brainy babe has always loved education and started her academic journey at 16, studying for a Bachelor of Commerce degree at NWU, graduating with distinction at 19, News24 wrote.

Musawenkosi then obtained her honour’s and master’s degrees from the same institution at the ages of 20 and 21, respectively.

According to The Herald, the smart woman previously worked at the University of the Free State. But now, the go-getter is an entire senior lecturer at the University of Johannesburg, mentoring other eager students.

Speaking to Africa News, Musawenkosi said that young people should believe they can be successful and work hard to reach their dreams:

“As young people, it is important to accrue the right character traits. Don't let anyone tell you that you are substandard, under par or unworthy of having a dream. Be daring, bold, and aggressive in your pursuit of success.”

Commenting on a post shared by Women Power Africa on LinkedIn that honoured the successful woman, peeps noted that they were impressed with the good doc:

Lara Gbonigi said:

“Well done!”

Nii Abbey reacted:

“Such an astounding feat! Congratulations.”

Sampson Daniels wrote:

“Absolutely awesome! Congrats!”

