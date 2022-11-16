A woman honoured her mom by completing a project for her electronic and engineering degree

The highly intelligent lady built a solar-powered weather station which was portable, making it easy for peeps to carry

South Africans were enthralled with the feel-good vibes the educated stunner showed and congratulated her

A woman honoured her mother by completing an impressive project for her electronic and electrical engineering qualification.

A lady built a project for her electronic and electric engineering degree, and peeps gave their congratulations. Images: @zecky2409/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

@zecky2409 stood in front of her impressive assignment while sporting a big smile. The Twitter post attracted happy folks ready to dish out positive vibes and energy. She also included some snaps of her mom in the mix.

The future is female

The impressive lady is on track to complete a notoriously difficult degree. People usually major in either electronics or electrical, so doing both makes the accomplishment even more praiseworthy.

She also is part of the large cohort of women who, according to the Sunday World, outnumber male tertiary graduates. The fact that she is also a black lady in a stem field puts the icing on the cake.

Peeps loved the wholesome nature of the post and celebrated with the intelligent woman. See the comments below:

@IamTia_SA said:

"⭐From a fellow electrical engineer to another, you did an exceptional job This is amazing "

@Kev_Heightz mentioned:

"Congratulations black child. You made your parent proud."

@Sidepocket_AM posted:

@KebaSibiya commented:

"Brilliant, very very brilliant, you are going far. Women in Engineering. Power to you black woman."

@SiyaOffice mentioned:

"This is great. Where can I read more about your invention? I’m interested in learning how it works."

@ntswakim__ shared:

@MudiwaWangu2 said:

"You were engineered well wena ✋ ✋"

@BuaMediaSA commented:

"Well done, there's no great joy in life like making your parents proud... Congrats."

