A Twitter user had South Africans up in arms when he threw shade at one of the country's biggest hits by Mgarimbe

The netizen tweeted that South Africans should stop considering sister Bettina as an all-time classic

Many online users were up in arms, while some got behind the attempt to discredit the widely liked song

Mgarimbe's Sister Bethina is considered one of South Africa's biggest hits. A Twitter user offended many people after suggesting people move past the wildly popular song.

Peeps descended on the online user's comments, with many defending the track. Others could see where @kwameaddoobiri_ was coming from with his controversial opinion.

Netzien says Mzansi should get over Sister Bethina and causes heated debate

In a tweet, @kwameaddoobiri_ wrote that sister Bethina by Mgarimbe is overrated. He said in a tweet:

"As a country, we need to let go of Sister Bethina. It’s enough now."

Sister Bethina is one of South Africa's biggest songs and is often dubbed the country's national anthem, as reported by News24. The controversial take caused quite a rift in the comments, as some agreed with him. Most countered that the song is an irresistible classic.

The Twitter user later admitted that they liked the song but that it is played too often. Other netizens later questioned his citizenship because of his opinion.

@Lwa_Fuze commented:

"Only bad DJs play it when their sets are bad."

@redbonejigga commented:

"How do we let go of the national anthem."

@Stash629 commented:

"Out of all 100 languages in the world, you chose to speak rubbish."

@InLuvwithZack commented:

"As a continent bro."

@NgeziBanny commented:

"Here's the thing, we've all really let go mentally right. But let that it drop at groove. Ewu!"

@sanzito_plug commented:

"Your are by yourself homie, let go. I’m keeping my hands on that trophy!"

@nthatiiiii commented:

"Letting go of a National Treasure? Ngeke oe."

@moletefu commented:

"Never will that happen. Imagine, sorry but we can't."

Trio dancing with beer crates to 'Sister Betina' at a robot gets Mzansi going

Briefly News previously reported that there is never a dull moment in Mzansi, even in traffic. Three men decided to entertain people at robots with an impressive beer crate dance. Someone recorded it, and the video has been doing its rounds.

Dance is an unspoken language that has been uniting people since the beginning of time. It runs strong in the veins of the people of Mzansi, and we are blessed with moments such as this.

A TikTok user coupled the impressive dance with the widely loved track Sister Betina. Sharing the clip of the three men and their beer crates, @adaelliott beamed with pride for our beautiful country.

