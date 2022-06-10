A viral Tik Tok post pokes fun at how awkward it is for South African commuters to speak to the driver in a taxi

Many commuters commented on the post and shared their experiences on taxi journeys with all of them having a collective laugh

Taxi riders confirmed that the struggle is real when it comes to speaking to the driver as many don't know if the driver will even hear them

Tik Tok creator Yungearn's post has South African commuters sharing their taxi ride moments on social media.

In particular is how awkward it is for riders to ask the taxi driver to stop for them to get out at a location.

South Africans reacted to a socia media post that drew attention to asking a taxi driver to stop at location.

The post on Facebook was uploaded by Phindile Cindy Madonsela, but the original creator is a white man called Yungearn. On Tik Tok the video has over 1,4 million views.

South Africans are always finding the funny side of serious or awkward moments and this no different. Commuters shared their experiences in the comments section and many people had a collective laugh.

One of the most common phrases “sho’t left” is derived from everyday South African “taxi lingo”, according to BrandSouthAfrica. It is used when a commuter is requesting a ride to a destination close by and will say “sho’t left, driva” – which roughly translates to : 'I want to jump off just around the corner'.

South Africans reacted via the comments section, we picked out the best reactions:

Clara Charlottes says

"When u see your neighbor and u both wait for each other and end up saying short left at the same time."

Nyiko Nwa-Hasani Chauke says:

"I once said after bread,coz i had to pass by the shop n buy bread."

Eugene Sathekge says:

"I once said before robot and taxi driver said we don't have before robot, only after robot."

Puleng Mamabolo says:

"Wooo that's me in a taxi..I really don't enjoy the moments where I have to get off."

Umm Nidal Hussein says:

"And when the music is loud and you're sitting at the back in the corner! Yoh! The worst!"

Akshay Ramdaw says:

"Now you have to start a new life in a different city because you couldn't tell him to make a shot left 200km ago."

Nthabiseng D Mamabolo says:

"The anxiety of not wanting to miss your stop."

South Africa is set to receive its first electric minibus taxi in 2023

In a first for South Africa, a fleet of electric minibus taxis will be tested on local roads from 2023. The project's aim is to determine whether they zero-emission vehicles can be used in the public transport sector, Briefly News reports.

Several private sector partners such as GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics as well researchers from Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Faculty of Engineering, as well as SU’s Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) are behind the project.

The group has already identified several models and expects the vehicles to arrive before the end of 2022, with the pilot project earmarked to begin in 2023. Initially the testing will take place in Stellenbosch and then the team will move around the country as part of an educational roadshow in all nine provinces in the course of 2023.

