Electric minibus taxis will be on South Africa's roads in early 2023 as part of a testing fleet it was announced

The project is the brainchild of several companies and research institutions to determine whether electric taxis can work in the public transport sector

The first taxi will arrive by the end of 2022 and several models have been identified and will be evaluated to find the most suitable option

The typical South African commuter already spends up to 40% of their income on transport which is unsustainable

In a first for South Africa, a fleet of electric minibus taxis will be tested on local roads from 2023. The project's aim is to determine whether they zero-emission vehicles can be used in the public transport sector.

Several electrically-powered minibus taxis will undergo testing in South Africa next year. Images: Geography Photos/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

According to Business Tech, several private sector partners such as GoMetro, MiX Telematics, HSW, ACDC Dynamics as well researchers from Stellenbosch University’s (SU) Faculty of Engineering, as well as SU’s Centre for Renewable and Sustainable Energy Studies (CRSES) are behind the project.

The group has already identified several models and expects the vehicles to arrive before the end of 2022, with the pilot project earmarked to begin in 2023.

Initially the testing will take place in Stellenbosch and then the team will move around the country as part of an educational roadshow in all nine provinces in the course of 2023, Stellenbosch University reports.

South Africa has over 200 000 minibus taxis. Image: UCG / Stellenbosch University

Justin Coetzee, GoMetro CEO says:

“Taxi drivers and owners are very interested and intrigued by the idea of an electric minibus taxi, and are constantly asking us when the first electric minibus taxi will arrive on our shores."

In some good news for private vehicle owners, the team will engage with the motor industry sand policy makers to encourage proactive discussions with the government around the reduction of duties and the promotion of the adoption of electric vehicles in the transport sector.

The cheapest electric car in South Africa is the Mini Cooper SE that is priced from R658 000, according to the company's website.

