A TikTok video shows a teenager who received a big gift from his father, whose thoughtful gift became a viral hit

Online users were amazed after seeing how spoiled the young boy was by his doting dad in a clip shared on 26 April 2025

The young gent strolled outside his house to see his birthday present, which blew many viewers away on TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

One man became a viral hit on TikTok because of his father's kindness. The young guy received a big gift from his parent, who wanted to celebrate the day he was born.

A young man's dad let him have his BMW, which he used back in the day. Image: @trevisto

Source: TikTok

The video of the young child received thousands of likes from online users. Online users shared their thoughts on seeing the young boy receive a luxury vehicle.

Teen inherits dad's car

In a TikTok video by @trevisto, a teenager walked outside to find that his parent went all out for his birthday. He found a BMW E90 waiting for him as the new owner. The BMW was beautifully decorated with balloons, ready for the young boy to take it for a spin.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The dad who gifted his son the BMW he used to have. Image: @trevisto2

Source: TikTok

Kid rejects BMW from mom

The doting dad handed over his modified E90 BMW 325i, which he had in 2009, to his son. BMW E90 is worth up to R159,900 depending on its condition and mileage.

In another story, one teenager was not easily impressed after getting a brand new BMW from his parent. A doting mother tried to do something nice for her son, who was graduating from primary school. She bought him a BMW X3, but he did not react the way she expected. The young boy's mom planned a surprise reveal, which included his siblings. When he saw the BMW X3, the older brother was not happy and said that he wanted the much faster X5. Many South Africans found the video and expressed their anger over this seemingly ungrateful child.

SA floored by teen's BMW

People commented on the video, amazed that the boy was being spoiled with an improved BMW E90. Online users shared their thoughts on the parents' generosity. Some compared the kid's dad to their own and cracked jokes. Read the jokes and watch the kid get his BMW for his birthday below:

tebooooooo joked:

"My dad flinches when I ask for R100😞"

NellyVille wrote:

"My dad owes me R1500."

Hero Blacksam said:

"My father should see what other parents are doing for their kids since he likes comparing me to the neighbours' children."

Chuma letsie 🌟 gushed;

"He is too calm 😭 or I’m too broke for this type of content? 😭"

Abigail Mokone-Mofokeng was impressed:

"This has nothing to do with luck! His PARENTS worked HARD, he deserves everything !! ❤🙏🏿 - Angithi nina abahlupheki nithi god will provide😒"

Tad Paballo wondered:

"What's with the nonchalant gimmick? brother scream, that's an M power 😭"

Pako Ntlhoiwa disagreed:

"Look at the dab and hug♥️♥️and y'all saying he's not excited."

Other Briefly News stories about teenagers

One young boy was applauded after he spoiled his mother by taking her to a car dealership and getting her a whole BMW.

People were fascinated by a schoolgirl who showed people that she drove herself to school every day in an impressive car

A South African teenager labelled a rich kid showed people his school routine, which included his Porsche.

Many South Africans were touched by a stepmother who went the extra mile for her son by spoiling him with a car.

Source: Briefly News