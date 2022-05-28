A grateful son identified as Elvin Taylor Jr. blew his mother away as he surprised her with a 2022 BMW car gift

The young man took his mother to a showroom and got her the dream car as a way of showing gratitude

According to him, he decided to make the purchase now because tomorrow is not guaranteed and anything could happen

Elvin Taylor Jr., a young man, appreciated his beloved mum for her sacrifices for him by getting her a 2022 BMW car fresh out of a showroom.

The grateful son took to LinkedIn to share the development which happened on Thursday, May 26 as well as gushed over his mum.

The grateful son got his mum a car fresh out of the showroom. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Elvin Taylor Jr.

Elvin recalled how his mum had looked at BMW cars and prayed God to give her the financial wherewithal to get one herself.

But now she wouldn't have to worry about getting it herself thanks to her son.

The young man openly declared that his mum wouldn't have to worry about paying a dime to maintain the new car.

"Well #Momma, today the #GoodLord blessed you with a #2022BMW430I fresh off the showroom floor. It’s all yours mom, and you don’t have to pay a note, insurance, or maintenance-just drive. This one is on me… JUST for being my Queen!, '' Elvin wrote.

Elvin explains why he got her the car now

While describing his mother as the best grandmother one could ask for, Elvin revealed that he had originally intended to get her a car on her 60th birthday which is 2 years from now, but changed his mind after seeing how friends lose their parents.

According to him, the deaths of his friends' parents showed that tomorrow is not promised. He wrote:

"Originally, I wanted to buy this car for my mom’s 60th in 2 years. But seeing so many friends lose their parents, I realized that tomorrow is not promised."

He went on to heap loads of praises on his mother.

"You will not meet a harder working, more loyal, and sweeter woman. She attended every school related event, never missed a basketball game, skipped college to work and take care of me, did whatever she had to do to ensure I never needed for anything, and is the absolute BEST grandmother you could ask for!

"Momma….There is no way that I can pay you back.

"But the plan is to show you that I understand."

Mzansi reacts

Dr. Michael R. Phillips said:

"And the church said AMEN! You go man. Love on your mom as long as there is breath in your body.

"I wish I could show my mom, but all I have is memories of a loving mother.

"Like your mom, my mom was the best mom in the world."

Chinenye Ezonfade said:

"Whaooooh!!!

"On behalf of your dear mother, I say God bless you immediately and immensely, son .

"I see my son, Keme and I as characters playing these exact roles, in very near future!

"It shall come to pass, in Jesus’ name."

Nokulunga Buthelezi said:

"Your mum is blessed to have you. My mum always said she want a big house when I start working but unfortunately she passed away while I was doing matric in 2010. So I thought that was God's plan, my father will see it on her behalf not knowing that God is planning otherwise.

"My father passed away when I was done with savings, he chose a plan and everything. Even today I cannot heal. My mum never saw even one graduation of me. I believe we are where we are because of their prayers, hence, they deserve everything."

