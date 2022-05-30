Bagging her first ever formal job, a young woman took to social media to shout the news from the rooftops

Nomvula Sgegede had to grow up quickly after her mother passed in order to look after her siblings, however, it never stopped her from achieving greatness

The people of Mzansi were inspired by Nomvula’s story and wished her endless blessings and growth in her new job

A young woman could not contain her gratitude and excitement after receiving a call which informed her that she had gotten the job, so she shared the amazing news with the world.

The unemployment rate is alarmingly high in South Africa. Getting a job of any sort is a huge accomplishment that deserves ALL the celebrating!

Facebook user Nomvula Sgegede took to the inspiring group #ImStaying to share her sweet story. The young woman explained that this would be her first ever formal job and that it was a long and hard road to get here.

Nomvula work odd jobs to provide for her family after her mother passed away when she was only in matric. This had her grow up fast and take on the mother role, however, she never let it stop her from succeeding.

“I had to grow up quickly. I'm proud to say my siblings never went to bed hungry on my watch. I sold vetkoeks every morning before school, I did odd jobs on weekends and during school holidays.”

Sis is a whole graduate and now a formally employed working woman. Babes, congratulations!

Nomvula Sgegede bagged her first job and took to social media to share the amazing news. Image: Facebook / #ImStaying

Source: Facebook

The young woman’s story touched the hearts of many Mzansi people

Reading Nomvula’s inspiring story left many filled with pride. She never had it easy but she also never gave up and that speaks volumes. People congratulated her on this win and wished many more blessings upon her.

Take a look at some of the heart-warming comments:

Maureen Ludolph said:

“May you always be blessed for your sacrifices and caring heart...Congratulations on your job… I am sure God's light will always shine on you. You are an inspiration to many… Well done.”

Patricia Cothill said:

“Wonderful to see how a young person can take care of her beloved family with compassion and love God bless you with a wonderful future.”

Sheila Muruvan said:

“Congratulations sweetie, you have acquired much through your hard work and sacrifices. I wish you every success in new job. Your siblings are so lucky to have you. God bless you.”

