A lucky lady was overflowing when her man drove to save her when she called to say her car was broken down

Twitter user @Lethabo_KM shared her romantic story on social media, giving her man ALL the credit and love

Most people told the woman to look after the good man but some felt she could have just called her insurance company, LOL

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Waking up to find that her car was giving issues, a Mzansi babe turned to her man and he came to her rescue. This is the type of man you cook for, honey, and the people of Mzansi agreed.

Twitter user @Lethabo_KM is beyond grateful to her man for coming to her rescue, even though he had to drive hella far. Image: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

There is nothing worse than getting into your car to go to work and it won’t start… Knowing you have a dependable partner to reply to definitely makes the situation more bearable, and this lady had exactly that.

Twitter user @Lethabo_KM took to social media with a bursting heart to gush over her man who drove over an hour to rescue her. She woke up to car troubles and called him and he came straight away. He’s also waiting for her to finish up with her day so he can make sure she gets home safely. Babes, husband this man up!

“I called my boyfriend at 7am this morning because I had car issues. That man drove all the way from JHB to Montana to come assist me and be with me He even took me to work and will collect me when I knock off.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

“God was in His bag when creating him.”

Social media peeps share their views, most praised the man for his services

While it is the right thing to do, not all men would jump in their cars and drive a far distance to save their bae, so they praised him for it. However, others felt the woman should have called her insurance and let the man sleep, LOL.

@NjuBhengu said:

“That's what a Man does for his women (provided he truly loves), in your case you mean more to him than his own comfort as you already know. We are protectors and providers by nature. Please don't do him wrong, that would definitely kill him and change him in a profound way.”

@tutoring_abc said:

“That's abuse, next time call your insurance! That's why you pay them. It's a danger for him to be worried about your car and drive all that long distance, think accidents!”

@Samke_nnd2 said:

@LuckySmarty_1 said:

Romance is alive: Smitten guy says he loves taking bae to the salon, SA women want more men like him

In related news, Briefly News reported that @SpheBhengu's post on social media probably caused a lot of relationship troubles. The netizen stated that he enjoys being a boyfriend and one of his favourite things to do is take his woman to the salon.

The lovebird says he watches her as she gets her hair done. Some Saffa women seem to think that more men like @SpheBhengu are needed in the rainbow nation while others believe that salon time is alone time.

Local men took to his comments to express their love for their women by sharing all the amazing and unique things they love doing as a couple.

Source: Briefly News