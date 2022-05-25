An unsuspecting lady was overcome with emotion when her bae surprised her at work for her birthday

A video shows the man presenting her with flowers and a gift while another man plays a saxophone nearby

The woman is seen stunned by the gesture and Saffas were left just as amazed as they responded to the post with sweet comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

One lucky woman was surprised and serenaded as part of her birthday celebrations by her loving bae.

A man gave his girlfriend a birthday to remember by serenading her at work. Image: @Miles_NsalaTwitter

Source: Twitter

The footage of the sweet moment was posted by the man, @Miles_Nsala on Twitter and shows the lady walking out of her walk place and wooed by a man playing “happy birthday” on a saxophone as her boyfriend brings her flowers and a boxed gift.

The lady is seen taken aback by the romantic gesture and covers her face with her hands, to hide her emotional reaction.

“Flowers delivered,” the tweet was captioned.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The romantic surprise left many Saffas, especially the ladies, swooning and awe-struck.

@Mmasebotsana5 responded:

“At this rate I must keep on buying myself flowers and cry tears when they get delivered cos wow.”

@mantshego wrote:

“Right where I work, bathong it's so beautiful!”

@mizzzidc said:

“I would request half day just to go cry at home.”

@Chusta_Kalawe commented:

“I'd probably not come in even the following day.”

@kay1_shad replied:

“How is she supposed to concentrate at work? Release mme yo aye go ja birthday hle ahh.”

Smitten guy says he loves taking bae to the salon

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that @SpheBhengu's latest post on social media probably caused a lot of relationship troubles. The netizen stated that he enjoys being a boyfriend and one of his favourite things to do is take his woman to the salon.

The lovebird says he watches her as she gets her hair done. Some Saffa women seem to think that more men like @SpheBhengu are needed in the rainbow nation while others believe that salon time is alone time.

Local men took to his comments to express their love for their women by sharing all the amazing and unique things they love doing as a couple.

Source: Briefly News