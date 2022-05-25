A young Mzansi man turned to making bricks when he was unable to find employment after graduating

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ is proud of his small business and grateful for the opportunities it is providing

The people of SA are so proud of the young man for making the most of his situation and putting out quality work

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young man started making bricks when he was left as just another unemployed graduate statistic in Mzansi. His business is thriving and the gentleman is extremely proud.

A young brick maker named Nzwobi Hangwelani is proud of the work he and his boys are putting out. Image: Twitter / Nzwobi Hangwelani

Source: Twitter

Sometimes you have to take a bad situation and turn it into something good. That is exactly what the unemployed graduate did when he started making bricks.

Twitter user @Ndi_Muvenda_ took to his page to share how his brick business is thriving and to let people know that there is always sunshine after a storm. He couldn’t be more proud of the work he is putting out.

My guy, what an achievement!

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Thank you very much @Lesba007 for coming to inspect our bricks

“Knowing that many believe in us motivate us ”

Briefly News had the opportunity to talk to the young man and understand his situation a little better. Nzwobi Hangwelani did a Bachelor of Science in Recreation and Leisure Studies and also bagged a postgraduate honours degree in Public Health. Unable to find employment in the fields he studied, Nzwobi started making bricks.

“Now I have team up with 3 guys started bricks business now I need funding of R150k to have this business running. I have a proper business plan already.”

He gave some advice to other graduates out there who are battling to find employment:

“Advice I’d give other graduate out there is that they shouldn’t wait for government to create opportunities for them they should think outside their qualifications meet government halfway and create employment for others out there…”

The people of Mzansi shower the young man with praise

Seeing the hard work the young man has put into his business left many feeling extremely proud. The comment section as buzzing with support!

Take a look at some of the comments:

@LUVHIMBIALLAN said:

“I want to support you Which plan do you have I want to buy little bit by little bit and deliver it to Gokolo village please.”

@KagisoRere said:

@Sbolai2Sbolai said:

Side hustle to self-employed: Woman reflects on her inspiring business journey

In similar news, Briefly News reported that a local nail technician got social media buzzing after sharing her journey towards self-employment. The young lady, Stha, started her business in university to support her everyday 'student struggles' but the business quickly flourished into a full-time gig.

Heading online, @stha_nxumalo captivated Mzansi with the positivity of her post.

"Bathong guys. To think I started doing nails as a side hustle in the varsity 4 years ago, now I’ve hired 3 people. 22 year old me. Thank you Jesus Christ," she captioned the touching post.

Source: Briefly News