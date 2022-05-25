A South African model took to social media with a few pictures showing how he got to be on a billboard in Sandton

Twitter user @Gift_Makoti_ is the proud man who’s face can now be seen on a giant by many SA citizens

Social media users were blown away by the man’s achievement and lit up the comment section with awesome messages

Seeing your face on a huge billboard in a boujee area is a big deal. A Mzansi model took to social media to show off his big moment and got showered with awesome praise from his fellow SA citizens.

A SA model showed off his latest achievement on social media and was showered with love and support. Image: (Twitter / @Gift_Makoti_)

Source: Twitter

Modelling can be tough. SO, when you land a big gig you have every right to let the world know about it. That is exactly what this man did.

Twitter user @Gift_Makoti_ shared a couple of pictures in a sort of timeline order which led to his boujee billboard in Sandton. The pride our guy felt, there were no words to truly describe it.

Boetie, good job!

“Guys! I’m on a @jagermeistersa billboard in SANDTON!! .”

Social media users help hype the shmodel and his big snap up

The people of Mzansi were there for the vibes this man and his giant billboard were serveign. It is a huge achievement indeed and the people made sure their guy felt the love.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@MandlaJivindava said:

“That’s dope brother”

@_Thembalihle_ said:

“Congratulations bhuti ”

@ZazaBuccaneer said:

“Congratulations member”

@uzeyah_m said:

Source: Briefly News