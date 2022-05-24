A clip of a schoolkid walking in an odd manner has left many South African citizens laughing till they cry

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip showing the young man and his colourful strut and captioned it perfectly

The people of SA flooded the comment section with some hilarious opinions on the guy’s long-legged walk

If you give something a relatable and quirky caption, anything can go viral. A clip of a schoolboy walking a tad oddly has left many people laughing hard as the person who posted it labelled it the “camel walk.”

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared a funny clip of a young man walking rather oddly. Image: Twitter / @jah_vinny_23

Source: Twitter

Social media has definitely heightened people's sense of humour… at least most of the time. Seeing a video of a young man walking had one person immediately think camel!

Twitter user @jah_vinny_23 shared the clip, captioning it the “camel walk”. In the video you see a Slick Rick schoolkid walking with shades on in a rather peculiar motion. The caption just makes the clip!

“Camel Walk”

The people of Mzansi go in hard, laughing all the way to the comment section

People could not believe what they were seeing. The comment section got lit fast and peeps had zero chill when sharing their views on the young man’s walking motion.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@Sibahle_mm said:

“It looks so natural, I don't know how many times I watched this.”

@Pops_Scuba said:

“He should go to the nearest SASSA offices and register for disabled pension fund.”

@Bhokolosh2 said:

@Rathipa_Rampedi said:

