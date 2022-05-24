A video of a young rugby boy entertaining spectators with a dance routine has been doing the rounds on social media

In the clip, he is seen busting some Macarena dance moves before the coach pulls back into the starting line

South African social media users were left amused by the footage as they shared sweet comments on the TikTok post

A video of a young chap busting moves on the rugby field for spectators before the start of a match had Mzansi netizens pleasantly amused.

One boy would rather be busting moves than doing tackles on the rugby field. Image: user @oom_klipman_rjm/TikTok

The entertaining clip was shared on TikTok by user @oom_klipman_rjm and shows the boy doing the old-school popular dance move, the “Macarena”. He does his thing with great enthusiasm before the coach pulls into the line of other players queued to commence the game.

The video was captioned:

“As Pa wil he jy moet rugby speel, maar jys meer van n kultuur man.”

Which loosely translates:

“when dad wants you to play rugby but you’re more of a culture man.”

South African social media users were left with giggles at the funny video. Check out the clip and some of the comments below:

Private reacted:

“Ag sweet man.”

Stoutgat__Mareli wrote:

“Hey !!!!! Macarena!!!!”

user3169593886691 responded:

“Should be Fafs response to the Haka.”

Ingrid commented:

“And I thank you. So adorable.”

user681895303254 said:

“Oooohhh I love.”

Ronel Simon950 reacted:

“Cuteness overload.”

Video of schoolboy slaying dance battle fills people of Mzansi with pride

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young boy danced at a school event and had the crowd going wild. The moment was captured on camera and the people of South Africa love the young man’s confidence and vibe. He’s a whole entire mood!

Dance is an unspoken language that runs rich in the veins of the people of Mzansi. Seeing a young white boy jiving filled hearts with pride.

TikTok user @waldouysza shared the clip of the boy dancing at a school sports match. The proudly Mzansi moment proved that skin colour does not matter; we are all Africans at heart.

