The Grammy award winner Tyla recently shared that Spur Restaurant is her favourite food spot

The star was asked during an interview if she was to take the interviewer out in Joburg, where she would take him and she said Spur

Many fans and followers agreed and approved of the Water hitmaker, saying she would go Spur

Tyla has revealed her favourite food spot in SA. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

The Grammy award winner, Tyla, never shies away from letting the whole world know that she is South African and proud. Recently the Water hitmaker shared her favourite food spot in Mzansi.

Spur is Tyla's favourite food spot

The South African youngest Grammy award winner Tyla, has made headlines once again on social media following her announcement that she had finally dropped her highly-anticipated album, Tyla.

Recently the Truth Or Dare hitmaker revealed during a sit-down interview that her favourite food spot in Mzansi is the family restaurant Spur. @capital_buzzz posted a clip of Tyla mentioning that if she were to take someone out to eat, she would definitely go to Spur.

The video was captioned:

"Tyla has an unexpected fave food spot..."

Watch the clip below:

SA approves of Tyla's fave food spot

Many netizens approved Tyla's fave food spot, and others agreed that Spur was the best restaurant. See some of the comments below:

@Portal_154_arch wrote:

"Can’t even lie. I’ve never had ribs better than spur ribs."

@CareyAnn_ said:

"Please @SpurRestaurant will forever be the moment. Their food is very delicious, their strawberry milkshake,whew don't get me started. Just an all around vibe, shame."

@cpt_depression_ responded:

"Spur is the best."

@Elle_D_Ablo questioned:

"So when is Tyla becoming a Spur ambassador?"

@me_ndoo replied:

"Yoh spur for real kere that rib and wing combo then you shaya those sauces on the chips."

@M_avirik shared:

"VALID i don’t think i’ve ever had better buffalo wings and ribs than the ones from Spur."

Tyla shares classic South African beauty routine

