A cute Mzansi family took some snaps in matching outfits that caught the attention of social media users

Twitter user @Dipuo1026 introduced the fam online, showing off their matching outfits made from blankets

While peeps were here for the winter feels, they were not loving the knockoff designer Mzansi twist look

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Matching outfits are cute, but choosing blanket material as “the look”, is definitely questionable. A snap of a fam wearing proudly African blankets as means of matching outfits left the comment section blazing.

A family wearing matching outfits left room for a lot of hilariously salty comments. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Most people have had a moment where they have worn an overly floral item of clothing that could easily be mistaken for curtains, but purposefully wearing blankets is not a choice many make.

Twitter user @Dipuo1026 proudly shared the family snap introducing “The Tjales”. The picture shows the fam wearing outfits made from blankets… even their accessories had a splash of the famous fabric. It is a lot!

“The Tjales”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The people of Mzansi weigh in on the matching blanket outfits

Fam, these have to go! The people of SA were not feeling this look and quickly called in for backup as they are sure the woman of the house was responsible. Some sarcastically referred to the look as a Mzansi rip off of famous designer brands like Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@RangaClara said:

“Balenciaga won't waste time they are definitely coming.”

@Nk_tainment said:

“I would have captioned it "Tell me you're Sotho without telling me you're Sotho. Because of the blankets.”

@Omphi_Pupza said:

“When you start loving someone like this (agreeing to their bad ideas) you must just know o mo mathateng. You’re captured…”

@NgomaneEddie said:

@kamulungo_r said:

Couple goals: Stylish pair wows Mzansi with photos of matching outfits in honour of friends' themed events

In other matchy news, Briefly News reported that a man took to social media to show off stunning images of him and his partner wearing coordinating outfits to different themed events hosted by their friends.

Online user Peace (@uPeace_) posted four images of him and his bae wearing different matching outfits – from traditional to modern styles – in line with the themed events they attended together.

Peace captioned the Twitter post:

“One thing about us?? We will honour your theme.”

Source: Briefly News