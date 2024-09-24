Video of Shirtless Siya Kolisi Interrupting an Interview Has SA Giggling

Siya Kolisi left many people in stitches after a clip of him interrupting an interview while shirtless

The footage grabbed the atteion of netizens, and it gained massive traction on social media

Comments poured in from South Africans, who the rugby player amused as they flooded the post with humour

The South African rugby player Siya Kolisi went viral on social media for his hilarious antics, and people could not giggling.

Siya Kolisi amused SA with his shirtless antics during an interview. Image: Siya Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Shirtless Siya Kolisi interrupting an interview leaves SA in laughter

The Springboks captain is loved by many across the globe for his amazing skills on the field and his humble soul off the pitch. The rugby star is also quite funny when out of the field, leading his team to victory.

The clip shared by TikTok user @thespringboks shows Siya interrupting an interview while shirtless. His hilarious antics amused and entertained social media users on the video platform.

@thespringboks's footage caught the attention of many, gearing loads of views, along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

Siya Kolisi's antics amuses SA

The online community burst out in laughter over the Sharks player as they rushed to the comments to crack jokes.

Sterrabite said:

"I swear this is an adult daycare."

Tank.iisoooo shared:

"Siya is that last born that troubles everyone in the house."

Teller 4 expressed:

"Is Siya a Captain or Site Manager? Cause this guy is a different kind of troublemaker."

Mark wrote:

"A real character."

User commented:

"Captain my captain."

Roger Warton gushed over the captain, saying:

"I am the ambassador of SuperSport. Thank you." You are such a lovely man, always so cheerful. Thank you, Siya. God has blessed you and others through you."

