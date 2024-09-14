Rachel Kolisi took to social media to share a major life update after recent developments in her husband Siya Kolisi's rugby career

The Springbok captain's wife posted an update on Instagram, and she gave people some titbits about her family

Rachel Kolisi's post about the family and their future left many people fascinated and in awe of her hard work

Siya Kolisi's career recently took quite a turn. The Springboks captain was playing for Racing Metro 92 in France until recently.

Rachel Kolisi detailed that she is back in South Africa from France with Siya Kolisi. Image: @rachelkolisi

Rachel Kolisi shared a sneak peek into her real life on social media. Many were delighted by the update about Siya Kolisi, Rachel and their two children, Nicholas and Keziah.

Rachel Kolisi celebrates return to South Africa

In an Instagram post, Rachel detailed that she packed up to move from France back to South Africa within three days. She said that he was moving house for the fourth time in 18 months and that she is looking forward to the future. Read the post below:

What you need to know about Siya Kolisi's rugby career

Siya was playing for Racing Metro 92 in France, and his family joined him when he left South Africa in 2023.

The Springboks captain returned to The Sharks after disproven speculations that the South African Rugby Union helped buy him out of his Racing 92 contract.

Fans of Siya recently welcomed him back to The Sharks and to the country since leaving for France.

Fans gush over Rachel

Many people commented on Rachel's post, gashing over the family. Fans also praised Rachel for being an amazing homemaker.

sparkynel said:

"In case no one has told you, you are a flipping rockstar and absolutely fierce!"

cherongz commented:

"Behind every strong man is a stronger woman 😂🙌❤️ welcome back home."

chantelch added:

"Siya is blessed to have you. Instead of hiring professionals, you do it by yourself!! What a woman you are."

anelisa_tuswa wrote:

"Makoti of the nation."

t_louise2630 applauds:

"Power woman, aka queen, and she is still smiling at the end, hope hubby sends you on a spa vacation by yourself to relax."

Rachel Kolisi returns to socials after needed break

Briefly News previously reported that the social media vocal hun had only been gone a couple of weeks but testified that it made a difference to her overall wellbeing.

Rachel Kolisi is undoubtedly one of Mzansi’s most significant people on Instagram. The Springbok captain’s wife shares her documented experiences on her social media with family and friends.

Kolisi had gone on a hiatus for a couple of weeks, which she claimed was refreshing for her mental well-being. The wife and mother advised that her followers take her free tip to care for themselves and return stronger.

