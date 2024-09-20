An old video of Siya and Rachel Kolisi showed the rugby captain getting jealous after his wife shared her celebrity crush

The Springboks star was playfully offended by Rachel's answer and asked her to take her answer back

Social media users in the comment section loved the couple's playful nature and wished them well

An old clip showed Siya Kolisi getting jealous after hearing Rachel Kolisi's celebrity crush. Images: @siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

It's natural for people in relationships to occasionally have harmless crushes on celebrities or others outside their partnership. When media personality Rachel Kolisi shared her celebrity crush with her husband, it sparked a playful hint of jealousy in the Springboks captain.

Who is Rachel Kolisi's celeb crush?

The TikTok account Everything Media (@everythingmediar) uploaded a snippet of a throwback video of Rachel and Siya participating in a #SmarterChallenge with Lenovo.

In the clip, Rachel asked Siya who her celebrity crush was. A playfully agitated Siya responded:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"That flippen Aquaman (Jason Mamoa). I've got the beard, but he's got the tattoos and long hair."

After the blonde beauty said that Jason was "everything," Siya said to his wife:

"Take that back. I'll walk out. I promise you, I will leave right now."

The clip also saw Siya sweetly share the best gift Rachel had given him.

Watch the video below:

Kolisi couple has Mzansi laughing

Many online users could not help but laugh at Siya after Rachel confirmed her celebrity crush.

@harikasun joked in the comments:

"Siya won the Rugby World Cup only because Jason Momoa was watching."

@maudesaunders537 told the Springboks captain:

"Aquaman has nothing on you, Siya."

@i_am_samkelo laughed and said:

"He deliberately got the name wrong. That's how much it annoys him."

@meisekind shared their thoughts on the adorable clip:

"Oh Rachel, you've got the better man. It would have been better if you said Siya was your crush."

@grumpy231 adored the couple's interaction:

"Siya is the cutest. 'Take that back!' He is so sweet. A true gentleman."

@ungoddeity added positivity to the comment section and wrote:

"I love these two so much. I wish them a very long, happy life together."

Rachel Kolisi to move back to SA

During the week, Briefly News reported that Rachel had shared with fans on Instagram that she planned to move back to South Africa from Paris, France, as Siya has been playing for the French team Racing 92 since last year.

Social media users in the comment section gushed over the Kolisi family and praised Rachel for being an amazing homemaker.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News