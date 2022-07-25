Rachel Kolisi got her husband and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi good again on social media with another hilarious video clip

Siya was shaking his tailfeather when he noticed Rachel was filming and swiftly brushed it off as if nothing happened

The people of Mzansi absolutely love Siya and Rachel and appreciate the hilarious and somewhat embarrassing clips they share of one another online

Rachel Kolisi posted yet another hilarious clip of her hubby Siya on social media. This time, Rachel caught Siya shaking his tail feather after a lush run in the rain.

There is no denying that the love Rachel and Siya share is fairytale worthy. These two are a Mzansi favourite and it is because of posts like this one.

Taking to Instagram after a nice long run in the rain, Rachel dropped a clip of Siya shaking what his momma gave him. Lol, our captain was living his best life in nature.

The people of Mzansi live for Siya’s post-run energy

Let’s be honest, not all of us would be this cheerful after a run in the rain. The people of Mzansi love Siya and the way he just makes every moment into a comedy scene.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@nickyheroldt said:

“OMG Siya is hilarious ”

@fufurise87 said:

“ hai uSiya though ”

@buhlendlovu_ said:

“Does the entertainment come standard or? ”

@madam_ro said:

“When he realised you were recording that “ah ah” with the hand.”

@mak_juaneta said:

“Actually,,, Mr Kolisi should be a comedian ”

Rachel Kolisi reflects on past couple of years, showing off beautiful fam, thanking god for all the blessings

In other Kolisi fam news, Briefly News reported that the Kolisi clan is one of Mzansi’s favourite families. Rachel Kolisi took to social media with a 2018 vs 2022 picture post of her fam, reminding everyone that there is so much to be grateful for.

While the past couple of years has been totally insane with global pandemics, lootings, war, floods, and so much more, there have been a lot of blessings too.

Rachel shared a 2018 vs 2022 picture post, and it is crazy to see how much her and Siya’s two babies have grown. Time definitely does change a lot of things, but one thing that will never change is the unbreakable bond the Kolisi fam shares.

