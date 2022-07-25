A young man has made Mzansi roar with laughter about a ridiculous comment he made on how biting on a samp and beans pie would be the last unfortunate thing to happen in his life

The guy's post on social media invited a lot of other humorous comments from other netizens who felt the same way too

A lot of comments circulated around how impossible it would be for one to survive and still be themselves after feeding on such a pie

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A guy on Twitter left many with stomach-aches from laughing at his hilarious comment about a samp and beans pie. Images: @camagumayaya

Source: Twitter

A fella on social media got Mzansi in stitches by his hilarious comment about a new samp and beans pie.

The young man, @camgumayeye, who posted this on Twitter, added fuel to the fire by giving entertaining responses to those who commented on his post.

In responding to another on Twitter, camagumayeye said:

“Literally sana, eating this would change me forever.”

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Peeps online died with laughter and couldn’t stop retweeting the post. Others gave more funny comments on this new pie; one lady commented on how this is a perfect illustration for what life seems like at times.

Sadi Mané @DdamnDdaniel commented:

"To be fair, this is what life feels like sometimes."

MaMiya added:

"The way I'd cry, my solution to everything this year."

Fuhara commented:

"Namathumbu athi ukudideka (and the intestines are a bit confused)."

@wnglth wrote:

"I cant stop screaming at this!"

Punchununu said:

"Honestly I wouldn't even scream, I'd just cry nje."

Man shows off his plate of pap and chicken necks, Mzansi has hilarious reaction: "Januworry chow"

Briefly News also reported that after what felt like the longest month ever in January, it came as a shock to some to realise they were still in the middle of January at the time. Making the most of a dry season was online user @GomolemoSA_, who shared a photo of his lunch on Twitter recently.

The dish is of chicken necks and pap and his fellow followers shared their mixed reactions under the post. While some wished they could dig in, others took a pass as they criticised the bony task of eating chicken necks.

@luyolom replied:

“Not really meat, but a welcome snack while the actual meal is being prepared.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News