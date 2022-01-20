Twitter user @RealMrumaDrive engaged in a debate with a woman after he posted a snap of an awesome pair of sneakers

The social media user clapped back at the cheeky lass who questioned whether he had in fact "drip", which means swagger in hip-hop lingo

Social media users could not stop posting funny memes after they got wind of the conversation thread

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Social media users have found a conversation thread about sneakers very funny.Image: @RealMrumaDrive/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

Twitter users were left laughing out loud after a lady questioned a man who posted a pic of funky sneakers.

@RealMrumaDrive went onto Twitter to post about a pair of Drip sneakers and a lady @Naledi_Dau questioned whether he liked the sneakers or whether his post was a paid partnership.

He screenshotted the funny conversation thread and posted it to Twitter and peeps were quick to comment on his post.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@RealMrumaDrive cheekily reacted:

“You look tired. You want a smile.”

To which @Naledi_Dau responded:

"Ai goodnight."

Twitter users found the thread hilarious:

@Moemish_SA said:

“Let me put a smile on your face. Why so serious.”

@ilovepfariso reacted:

“The cleaner.”

@van_wykgaart said:

“Clean the street, Honourable.”

@Mqondissibz added:

“Lol, that was fast.”

@AugustineTinno added:

“Ah ah...”

@ShotGun00524815 said:

“Never mess with Mruma.”

@Siya_Donald4 said:

“I am not laughing.”

@BeinqSadboy said:

“I salute you.”

@Nineties_the90s said:

“Which software are you using for the photoshops and is it free?”

Man embarrassed at groove for wearing fake air force shoes, Mzansi defends him: “Childish behaviour”

Previously, Briefly News an unidentified man was called out at groove for wearing fake Nike Air Force shoes. South Africans are frustrated on behalf of the man as they feel it was unnecessary to bring the cost of his clothes into the picture.

Many locals believe that one should be able to spend their money as they please and if they purchase shoes that are not from an official store, so be it.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter and has gained over 8 000 views. The caption of the post did not help the guy at all, it read:

"Bruh went to the groove with a fake Air Force and got busted."

Source: Briefly News