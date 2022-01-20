A video of a 1-month-old baby taking part in the uMlando challenge has gone viral on TikTok

The tot’s mom Tshidi Ramalekana excitedly shared the clip onto her profile and South Africans have called for the challenge to be closed

Many users loved the video but others said the newborn was being controlled somehow by his parents in the video

TikTok mom Tshidi Ramalekana shared an adorable video of her 1-month baby doing the uMlando challenge and Mzansi is loving it.

In the video, the baby is seen jiggling his bum to the song Umlando by Toss, 9umba & Mdoovar.

The sweet tot is dressed in a onesie and is lying on the bed.

TikTok users could not get enough of the viral clip and were quick to react.

@user4627540201449 said:

“Father is a polo owner or citi golf.”

@user1735310614628 reacted said:

“We got a winner South Africa.”

@unathi_Ese2 added:

“It's can only be a pandemic baby, my friend.”

@Bontle said:

“Who watched this more than once.”

@baevanderbae reacted:

“We officially closing the challenge.”

@Fezeka Zama Maqanda said:

“He watched it all when his mom was pregnant with him… Bathathe boy.”

@Karabo Mabele said:

“Imagine him looking at this video 15 years from now.”

@charitymothei said:

“Bathong I don't find it funny.”

@Makhosi said:

“They is a hand controlling him behind its covered with that thing.”

Source: Briefly News