A hip Asian family of four took to social media to show off some of their cool amapiano dance moves

The fun and entertaining video was posted by Chad Jones (@chadjones957) on Tiktok and has over 110 000 likes

Many South African users have praised the family on their skill and moves with some even asking if they can be adopted

An Asian social media user posted a cool dance video of his family dancing to an amapiano song and South Africans are impressed.

A social media user shared a video of his family dancing to an amapiano track recently.

Chad Jones (@chadjones957) posted the vibey clip on TikTok recently and it has over 110 000 likes. The family of four can be seen dancing along to the beat but it seems it was dad who stole the show.

Here are some comments from users showing the Jones family some love on their video:

Lit mom shows off moves with sons in viral dance video

Briefly News previously reported on a social media user, @renzellroque posted a video of him, his brother and his mother dancing on a TikTok video and mom killed it, undoubtedly earning her the title of G.O.A.T (Greatest of all time).

The hip Filipino family danced to the song Own Brand Freestyle - FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac. The viral TikTok post has over 763 000 views and over 8200 comments.

The mom, @Frewena responded to the post saying:

“Wow didn’t expect this much love! Thank you guys I love dancing with my babies!”

TikTok users showed love to the awesome video:

@PhyliciaDshea said:

“Wait a minute because mama is killing it and we need a performance at the cookout.”

