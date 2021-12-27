Arendsvlei Teasers for January 2022: Beatrice is abducted!

The Cupido family are a worried household in upcoming Arendsvlei episodes. Although things seem to be going well for Beatrice as she starts her new life with Clint, the situation quickly takes a turn for the worst when she is abducted. Who is behind the abduction? Will the Cupidos and Clint locate her in time? Arendsvlei teasers below have all you need to know regarding the upcoming drama in January 2022.

Arendsvlei airs on kykNET $ Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

In Arendsvlei this January, Eva feels like a burden, although Langes and Debra do all they can to find a solution. Elsewhere, Ingrid has difficulty concentrating on Lennie. Will their relationship survive?

Arendsvlei teasers for January 2022

Arendsvlei on kykNET & Kie has remained a popular Afrikaans television series due to its original and authentic storylines that focus on life in the Cape. So what is happening in Arendsvlei this January? Keep reading these teasers to find out.

Ingrid struggles to focus on Lennie in Arendsvlei January episodes.

3rd of January 2022, Monday: Episode 57

Langes perceives that he has to hurry and rescue Eva from Mario. The dance team has another captain while Ronel makes up her mind regarding her relationship with Nolan.

4th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 58

Langes attempts to make Eva see the truth regarding Mario while Beatrice and Clint’s new life together is not as carefree as they make it seem. Elsewhere, Ingrid has a hard time concentrating on her relationship with Lennie.

5th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 59

Ingrid does not find excitement in her everyday life and tries to look for something different. Meanwhile, Nolan is faking his progress, and Daniel makes Ronel suspect Nolan’s improvement.

6th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 60

Lennie comes up with life-changing decisions while Clint and Beatrice’s future promises happiness. Langes and Debra land in a deadly situation.

Beatrice and Clint live a carefree life before Beatrice is kidnapped.

10th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 61

Debra, Eva and Langes try to understand the circumstances surrounding the shooting incident. Elsewhere, Ingrid makes Lennie aware of her feelings regarding the proposal and ultimatum. There is a heartbreaking surprise waiting for Ronel at home.

11th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 62

Ingrid starts working on her plan regarding the club while a nervous Ayesha cannot wait to begin her new work. Meanwhile, Karelse has some information for Eva.

12th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 63

Lennie is angry at Ingrid for betraying him, and the latter is also working on something evil against Beatrice. Elsewhere, Ronel is devastated regarding Nolan, while Ayesha has a hard time gaining control over her class.

13th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 64

Ingrid tries to get in touch with Debra after what happens with Mario. Will Debra be ready to listen? Meanwhile, Ronel accosts Nolan, and a fresh student with a strange background starts learning at the school.

Lennie is angry at Ingrid after she betrays him in upcoming episodes.

17th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 65

Eva is filled with worry regarding her future, but Debra and Langes find a solution to help all concerned. Ruby cannot stop talking about the school dance group, but her mother has a varying opinion. Elsewhere, Clint receives a strange message while Beatrice gets a parcel she was not expecting.

18th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 66

Beatrice’s folks realize that something is not right, while Clint narrates to Gertie what he thinks occurred to Beatrice. Later, Beatrice gains consciousness.

19th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 67

Beatrice is curious to know many things making Bekker beat her. People in Arendsvlei are worried following the abduction of Beatrice. Meanwhile, Donnie is becoming increasingly familiar with Ayesha while Langes receives a text that asks him to meet Bompie.

20th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 68

Ingrid assumes responsibility for the abduction while Avukile finds out certain truths from his classmate. Elsewhere, Eva feels like a bother and extra baggage.

Eva feels like a burden in Arendsvlei January episodes.

24th of January 2022, Monday: Episode 69

Ingrid sets out in search of Beatrice. Debra and Langes find something promising that will lead to her getting a cure.

25th of January 2022, Tuesday: Episode 70

Clint and the Cupidos are doing all they can to locate Beatrice. On the other hand, Beatrice wants to be sure that her fellow hostage can be trusted while Lionel comes across an idea for a new profession.

26th of January 2022, Wednesday: Episode 71

Karelse and Clint’s mission does not unfold as expected, while Ingrid makes a surprising and unpleasant discovery as she attempts to contact Debra. People are happy when Beatrice is finally found.

27th of January 2022, Thursday: Episode 72

It is Eva’s first day at her new job, and she feels nervous. Denise accuses Ezra of being responsible when Ruby is hurt while Lionel has something big planned regarding his newfound hobby.

31st of January 2022, Monday: Episode 73

Beatrice attempts to show courage while Lennie is all set to step into the next adventure of his life. Elsewhere, Janice has had enough of Lionel’s new passion.

Janice is fed up with Lionel's new obsession in Arendsvlei January episodes.

What happens to the Arendsvlei cast?

The people of Arendsvlei, especially the Cupid family, have to deal with unforeseen issues that threaten to sever existing relationships. You will be amazed at the extent to which the characters are willing to go to make things work their way.

Beatrice

She starts living a carefree life with Clint, and their future seems bright. However, things take a turn for the worst when Beatrice gets an unanticipated parcel while Clint receives a strange message. She is later abducted and beaten by Bekker. The Cupidos and Clint desperately search for her and are excited when she is found.

Ingrid

She has difficulty concentrating on her relationship with Lennie as she gets bored of her everyday life. Ingrid then starts working on her plan regarding the club, and Lennie gets angry after she betrays him. She then starts plotting against Beatrice but later tries to find her when she is abducted. Later, she gets a rude awakening when she attempts to contact Debra.

After going through the Arendsvlei teasers, you realize that the storyline has a new and unforeseen arc that will keep you glued to your television. Ensure you catch all the episodes on kykNET $ Kie from Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30 p.m.

