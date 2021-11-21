Soweto's Finest: members (with images), songs, profiles, how to join them?

Who is Soweto's Finest? This is a dance group that has been dancing to other artists’ music for over a decade. However, the crew recently began making their music such as Tikoloshi that the rest of the country cannot help but join them in dancing.

Soweto's Finest is one of the most popular dance/music groups in the country. They have been in the industry for about 15 years, and their consistency and hard work have paid off. Here is everything there is to know about this crew, including members, songs, and how to join them.

Soweto's Finest profile summary

Name : Soweto's Finest

: Soweto's Finest Year founded : 2006

: 2006 Age : About 15 years old

: About 15 years old Identity : Music and dance crew

: Music and dance crew Soweto's Finest Instgaram : @sowetosfinest

: @sowetosfinest Twitter : @SowetosFinest

: @SowetosFinest Facebook : @sowetosfinestSA

: @sowetosfinestSA Members : Thomas “Tom London” Gumede, Njabulo Njabz Mahlaba, Monde “Samson Cakes” Mgcina, Thando Nkosi

: Thomas “Tom London” Gumede, Njabulo Njabz Mahlaba, Monde “Samson Cakes” Mgcina, Thando Nkosi Genre : Dance, Electronic

: Dance, Electronic Achievements: Performing at the World Cup (2010), AFCON Closing Ceremony (2013), Big Brother Mzansi (2011- 2017), Old Mutual Soweto Marathon (2013- 2017), Orlando Pirates Home Game (2011/2012), Red Bull Beat Battle (2011), Vaal Beach Party (2010-2013), Clash of the Choirs Finale (2013), Live Amp Show (2013), Dj Mahoota Annual Spring Explosion (2010-2012), MTN Official Durban July After Party (2011-2015), MTN 8 Cup (2013-2015), Boston City Campus Graduations (2006-2008), Carling Black Label Cup (2016), South African Music Awards (2012), Tour of Paris and Lyon (2013), Suresnes Cite Danses Festival – Paris (2014), Channel O Music Awards (2012), Metro FM Music Awards (2011 & 2008), and being Number 1 one radio charts for the song Tikoloshi.

Soweto's Finest members

The crew had many group members when it started. However, there are only 4 members now. As Soweto's Finest name suggests, all current group members, who joined the group as teenagers, are from Protea Glen, Soweto.

1. Thomas “Tom London” Gumede

SA Dancer Thomas Gumede. Photo: @kingtomlondon

Source: Instagram

Thomas is the founder and lead choreographer of this popular dance group. He is not only admired for his talent and passion for dance, but also humility and respect for others. He is also an artist and alumni of Damelin College High School Damelin Eden (2006).

2. Njabulo Njabz Mahlaba

Fitness and Dance Instructor. Photo: @njabzfinest

Source: Instagram

Njabulo joined Soweto Finest in 2009. He was in a different group but was attracted by Finest's vision. He is funny, fearless, and opinionated with electrifying energy. He went to Boston Media House (2010) and Maryvale College (2008).

3. Monde “Samson Cakes” Mgcina Ngwenya

Choreographer Samson Mgcina. Photo: @samsoncakesza

Source: Instagram

Mgcina is a more reserved member of this dance group. He prefers to let his dancing and stage presence do the talking. He went to Cibiliza Secondary School (2011), according to Facebook.

4. Thando Nkosi Majika

Soweto's Finest member Thando. Photo: @thando.nkosi

Source: Facebook

Thando is the youngest member of the group. The Manyisa Dance boss is also the most soft-spoken member of Soweto's Finest. He went to Reasoma Secondary School, according to Facebook.

Soweto's Finest songs

Besides Tikoloshi, a dance song with a touch of Gqom and Mapiano, Soweto's Finest group members have released other songs. In 2020, they released a 10-track album known as Tikoloshi Gang. Their songs include;

Njalo-Njalo

Bev

Soweto

Kirivai

15 Years

Ishu Saucy

Ndololwane

Jonga

Maria

Ezayizolo

Umuntu

Amalobola

Akhamuzi

Gucci Gang

Thank Yous

Bayeke

Kerata Wena Fela

How to join Soweto's Finest

You can join this best dance crew in the region and learn to dance while staying fit by enrolling at their dance studio, Soweto's Finest Dance Studio, in Newtown Junction, 2000 Johannesburg. The studio is open Monday to Saturday 9am till 7pm. Contact them on 0846897883.

Soweto's Finest intends to conquer Africa and make an impact globally. Considering how far they have come, this is achievable, and we cannot wait to hear their new songs and see their dances. We wish them all the best.

