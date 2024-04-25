Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says goalkeeper Ronwen Williams has been the standout star this season

Mokwena believes the Bafana skipper has taken goalkeeping to a whole new level with his distribution and ball possession

Local football fans disagree with Mokwena as they state local shot-stoppers should be credited ahead of Williams for the new style of goalkeeping

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena says Ronwen Williams will influence a generation of goalkeepers. Image: Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Ronwen Williams is changing the landscape of goalkeeping, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Mokwena has been impressed with the Sundowns' shot-stopper and has even backed him to win the PSL Player of the Season Award.

Rhulani Mokwena says Ronwen Williams is changing the game

Speaking to TimesLive, Mokwena, who has guided Sundowns to a PSL record setting unbeaten streak, has backed Williams to continue his impressive displays.

Mokwena said:

“I think what Ronwen has done this season will shape South African goalkeeping culture for many years. The number one requirement is that you must give 11 players possession. That is what Ronwen is going to do; he is going to influence the tactical thinking of South African football in relation to the profile of the goalkeepers.”

Fans disagree with Mokwena

Local football fans took to social media to disagree with Mokwena as they named several local goalkeepers who should be credited with creating the new style of goalkeeping.

Kacus-Tinyiko Gift Makamu disagrees:

"He's mad. Building up from the back has been Pirates style of play since the time of Okpara."

Bongani Mgcina says Itu Khune deserves credit:

"Khune is the only goalkeeper that changed the style of goalkeeping in South Africa."

Nkululeko Suma Christopher says Khune is the trendsetter:

"Khune has been doing it at Chiefs. Remember, his distribution has been giving assists to Chiefs goals."

Simphiwe Mnweba says it has been done before:

"Remember, Ajax Cape Town goalkeepers were not called sweepers for nothing."

Norman Bongani Magagula says Pirates' Sipho Chaine did it first:

"Chaine started playing like this at Chippa, which made Pirates sign him. Stop lying."

Ronwen Williams stars in music video

As reported by Briefly News, Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Williams starred in rapper Focalistic's new video, 'Pressure'.

Williams shared the screen with Orlando Pirates winger Relebohile Mofokeng, Springbok flyhalf Damian Willemse and Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

