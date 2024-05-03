Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwea dedicated the PSL title to club chairman Thlopie Motsepe

The Masandawana won their seventh successive league title on Thursday, 2 May 2024, after a 5-1 victory over Kaizer Chiefs

Fans took to social media to congratulate Sundowns while they also felt Mokwena was cosying up to the boss

Mokwena was full of praise for the Sundowns' executive while he admitted he fears losing his job despite winning the PSL title four times as a coach.

Rhulani Mokwena thanks Thlopie Motsepe

Mokwena praised club chairman Thlopie Motsepe in the tweet below:

Speaking to iDiski Times, Mokwena, who is hot in water after accusing TS Galaxy of foul play, said the chairman helped keep him motivated after their CAF Champions League exit.

“I wish I could be half the man that he is, he’s an incredible leader. He’s been so supportive and yeah, so I hope he is watching, this is for you.”

Fans think Mokwena is trying to secure his job

After winning the PSL title with six games left to play, Masandawana fans celebrated while they took to social to say Mokwena might have talked his way into a new contract.

Vusani Tsietsi says Mokwena is cosying up to the boss:

"He's trying to be in the owner's good books so that he doesn't get expelled for not winning CAF. Mind games."

Mbali Shongwe says Mokwena wants a new contract:

"He's trying for a contract renewal! Scoring some points to be liked by the boss. Great idea, though."

Vusi Johannes says Motsepe has bigger goals:

"Tlhopie want the Champions League. Please just deliver."

Ikanyeng T-Junior Segonyane celebrated the title:

"Congratulations to Sundowns."

Nhlonipho Khoza is a Downs fan:

"I love Mamelodi Sundowns more than my girlfriend."

Rhulani Mokwena needs time to win the CAF Champions League

