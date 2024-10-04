One South African artist went viral online after he showcased his incredible way of painting using lipsticks

One young man flexed his incredible talent for the world to see, and boy the gent has skills for days that impressed online users.

A South African artist flexed how he paints using lipstick in a video. Image: ricollinart_official

Source: Instagram

Artist paints using lipstick

The gent who goes by the Instragme handle ricollinart_official showed off how he paints using lipstick. The man painted portraits of South African celebrities, such as Grammy Award winner Tyla, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi, Uncle Waffles, the late South African actress Connie Chiume, and more.

After showing off the results, ricollinart_official wowed many people with his artwork. The footage went viral on social media, leaving netizens amazed.

Watch the video of the man's fantastic artwork pieces below:

Netizens gush over the man's artwork

Social media users were impressed with the gent's work and flooded the comments section with compliments on his incredible artwork.

Reenebony said:

"Expensive materials, beautiful work."

Nairgomez_480 added:

"What a beautiful art."

Bxv.u raved over the gent's work

"Amazing work, but how do you fix your painting and keep it for a long time?"

Your_dose_of_rugby simply said:

"My inspiration."

Ahmed197809 gushed:

"Beautiful work I love it."

Lynd5634 simply said:

"Well, they say put your face paint on war paint."

Source: Briefly News