Controversial artist Rasta has painted a portrait of the newly appointed minister, Gayton McKenzie

Rasta hopes to get McKenzie's attention so he can voice out his grievances on issues affecting the arts sector

He has been taking his painting on a mini tour, showing it off to people in Pretoria and Durban

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zimbabwean painter Lebani Sirenje, famously known as Rasta, has painted Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie. But there is more to this.

Rasta has shown his painting of minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: @officialrastatheartist/ Oupa Bopape via Getty Images

Source: UGC

Rasta shows off painting of Gayton McKenzie

The painter everyone loves to hate, Rasta has done it again. The Zimbabwean devoted artist has a portrait of the newly appointed minister, Gayton McKenzie.

The artist has been taking his painting on a mini tour, showing it off to people in Pretoria and Durban. Ultimately, he hopes the painting does eventually reach the minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Congratulations, Gayton Mckenzie, on your new role as Minister of Sports Arts and Culture! Your portrait is waiting for you at the studio, ready to hang proudly in your office."

Why Rasta wants Minister Gayton's attention

According to TshisaLIVE, Rasta wishes to get the minister's attention so they can meet and have a conversation about the state of the arts industry.

Rasta hopes to get an opportunity to voice out his grievances on issues affecting him and other artists.

“The painting is waiting for the minister to show up and get it. In that process, I will be able to have a chat about what is killing us as artists. We need to have studios, workshops, galleries and art materials shops, as this can lower the level of unemployment in our communities,” the news publication quoted him saying.

Fana Mokoena wants Die Stem removed from the SA national anthem

In a previous report from Briefly News, talented South African actor Fana Mokoena stated that Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member caused a debate online and among other ministers when he relayed his views.

Fana Mokoena was speaking at the Ministry of Sports Arts and Culture’s 2024 budget vote, but Gayton McKenzie opposed this.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News