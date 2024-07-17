Local actor Fana Mokoena shared his wishes for Die Stem to be removed from the national anthem

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member sparked a debate online when he shared his thoughts

Fana Mokoena shared this during the Ministry of Sports Arts and Culture’s 2024 budget vote, but Gayton McKenzie opposed this

Fana Mokoena said Die Stem should be removed from the national anthem, saying it is offensive. The former actor spoke during the Ministry of Sports Arts and Culture’s 2024 budget vote, and his opinions sparked a widespread debate online.

EFF Member Fana Mokoena sparked a debate when he said 'Die Stem' should be removed from the National Anthem. Image: Oupa Bopape/Dave Kotinsky

Fana Mokoena speaks on Afrikaans version of national anthem

South African actor Fana Mokoena revealed why he felt as though Die Stem should be scrapped from the national anthem. The EFF member said:

“Our national anthem holds some of the marks of the apartheid era. It is peculiar that we get rid of the flag, but we keep the anthem. The two go together, you raise the flag so that you can sing the anthem," he said.

Mokoena said it does not make sense to get rid of one thing and keep the other one. He also said that he does not want to get rid of the Afrikaans language, but he said another replacement for Die Stem can be found.

Gayton McKenzie hits back at Die Stem criticism

Minister Gayton McKenzie opposed this idea, saying it is part of the country's national anthem and that it should be preserved at all costs.

“We have one of the most beautiful national anthems, it is part of who we were and who we have become. You cannot pinpoint some issues. We must protect the national anthem," he said adding that the part of the anthem represents how far the country has come.

Ntsiki Mazwai added her opinion on Die Stem

