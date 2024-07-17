South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai shared her thoughts on the issue of Die Stem on social media.

The activist shared a mouthful about how she felt about the old Die Stem being a part of the anthem

Ntsiki Mazwai posted a video of herself speaking about the issue on her Twitter (X) page.

Ntsiki Mazwai spoke about the issue of the song 'Die Stem.' Image: @missntsikimazwai

Once again, South African poet and activist Nontsikelelo Mazwai had something to say about a burning issue that has been trending on social media since it was brought up.

Ntsiki Mazwai shares her thoughts on Die Stem

The fiery activist Ntsiki Mazwai again made headlines on social media after she revealed she did not receive the COVID-19 relief funds. This comes after the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, shared the list of beneficiaries of the fund.

Recently, the star went on a rant on her Twitter (X) page to share her sentiments and thoughts on the old Die Stem anthem issue and people wanting it removed. In the video she posted on her page, she said:

"I want to adress the issue of Die Stem. This anthem was an sung by broers to celebrate our oppression, our murders and our struggles. They killed us and sung Die Stem in celebration. Its disgusting when a black men defends it, its disgusting."

See the post below:

Fans react to Ntsiki's rant

Many netizens reacted to Ntsiki's rant about the Die Stem issue:

@mrcool_SIYA questions:

"What difference will it make in our lives as Black people when Die Stem is removed from the national anthem?"

@RhuNdimande said:

"Black people are still being murdered yet we sing nkosi sikelela. Die stem may go, but khayelitsha will remain a sewer, EC poverty-stricken. I'd rather fight for a better life for all than fret about some lyrics that evoke no emotion for me. Poverty and crime evoke pain for me."

@PuntTribe commented:

"@GaytonMcK We have the opportunity to remove anything that glorifies Apartheid. One positive step would be to replace "Die Stem" in our national anthem with a new Afrikaans verse that truly represents our democracy. As the current generation, it's up to us to make this important change."

@musa_mansa mentioned:

"Die Stem must go!"

@MorphiusM responded:

"How will changing Die Stem end crime, solve unemployment, better education, training and skills development. Choose your battles."

@Bashinda replied:

"Everyone wants to appear as someone who knows, there's a lot important to be done than changing national anthems..we need good ideas on how to unite south African leaders for the sake of the citizens who are struggling."

Ntsiki Mazwai thanks MK for keeping Durban clean

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai noted that the streets of Durban were clean, and she thanked the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party for that.

People were enraged by the post and said the party was not responsible for it. Some even stated that the city is not as clean as she said and that her post exaggerates.

