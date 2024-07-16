Outspoken media personality Ntsiki Mazwai shared that she did not receive the COVID-19 relief funds

This comes after the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie published the list of beneficiaries

Reacting to her post, South Africans asked the star if she had applied for the funding

Ntsiki Mazwai took to social media to vent about not being one of the few celebrities who received relief funds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ntsiki shares she did not receive funding

While ordinary South Africans who qualified received the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grants worth R350, creatives stood to receive much more.

The newly appointed Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, publicised the list of beneficiaries who received their share of the R79 million in relief funds.

The outspoken media personality shared on X that she did not receive the COVID-19 relief funds.

"I didn’t even get Covid relief Shem."

Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki's post

In response to Ntsiki's post, South Africans on social media asked the star if she had applied for the funding.

@Silangwe cried:

"When did I last receive the R350?"

@JerryVanLamola asked:

"Did you apply?"

@peach_thapza said:

"I have a feeling they can give you if you claim Mamiya."

@services9613 shared:

"You are not a Superstar, you are like us."

@BlackingKams asked:

"Sisi, did you apply for it? because if you did and did not get it, that's unfair, but if you didn't apply, you're bad."

@jaayyy87 said:

"Damn you missed an easy R10k, why did you not apply?!"

@Mocedmane lauded:

"Instead, you bought us electricity during that period... I will never forget . Siyabonga."

