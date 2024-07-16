MacG was on Makhadzi's neck, accusing her of using her loan shark story as a publicity stunt

This after the singer confessed to borrowing money to attend the BET Awards, claiming she was low on funds

It appears Mzansi is turning its back on Makhadzi, claiming that the singer isn't truthful about her finances

MacG is convinced that Makhadzi's loan shark story was a PR stunt. Images: macgunleashed, makhadzisa

MacG recently put Makhadzi on blast, claiming that the singer may have lied about her money problems to gain public sympathy.

MacG calls out Makhadzi

Despite her recent win at the BET Awards, it seems Makhadzi's money troubles will always be the main topic of discussion.

Having recently confessed to seeking help from loan sharks to fund her trip to the award ceremony, it appears MacG wasn't easily convinced that the singer was struggling.

In the latest episode of Podcast and Chill, the host suggested that there was no way Makhadzi, who reportedly charges around R200K for a performance, could not afford a flight to Los Angeles.

He alluded to the statement from the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture revealing that they "helped" the singer on numerous occasions and paid her booking fee in full:

"Do you not think it was a PR stunt? She makes a lot of money; you're telling me she can't afford a flight? And she gets booked."

Twitter (X) user ThisIsColbert shared a snippet from the conversation:

Mzansi weighs in on MacG's assumptions

Netizens are seeing Makhadzi in a different light, convinced that the singer was fooling her fans:

Patrice_ZA said:

"This is obvious, I called it. These artists think the public owes them sympathy when they don’t care about anyone."

Michael_Lebusa_ claimed:

"They don’t care about anyone and make a lot of money."

AnonymousgentSA revealed:

"On average, Makhadzi gets booked 12 to 14 times a month."

Patrice_ZA added:

"Then she says she can’t afford a business class flight and SARS' R2 million."

Sifiso_031za claimed:

"Early last year, she charged me R120k."

Event organiser calls out Makhadzi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to an event organiser exposing Makhadzi for being a no-show at their event.

This after the singer was booked and paid to perform, to which the organiser says they've been asking for their money back for over a year.

