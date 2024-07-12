Ntsiki Mazwai noted that the streets of Durban were clean, and she thanked the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party for that

This post on Twitter (X) ruffled feathers, with people denying that the party is responsible for this

Some people even stated that the city is not as clean as she said it is and said her post was exaggerating

South African poet Ntsiki Mawai sparked a debate when she hailed the uMkhonto w Sizwe party for the state of the streets of Durban.

Ntsiki Mazwai hailed the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party for keeping Durban clean. Image: @showmax, @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Ntsiki Mazwai ignites debate with MK tweet

According to Ntsiki Mazwai's observation, Durban is now a clean city. The controversial figure noted the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party was the one who was responsible for this.

Taking to Twitter (X), Mazwai said: "Dear MK. Durban looks clean. Thank you."

Ntsiki Nazwai's sentiments ruffled feathers, with so many people denying that the party might hold so much power.

Mzansi debates Ntsiki Mazwai's post

In her comments section, people stated that the city was not as clean as she claimed it was. They called her out for exaggerating and saying the MK party was responsible for this.

@Louner_W

"Clean? Where? I am currently in CBD and there is nothing clean here."

@Sicelo_702black

"MK isn’t running Durban though."

@Ndlo_ndlo

"MK is not running KZN, and they're definitely not running any municipality in that province either. Wena nje, just say you're applying for Zuma' 'Sbhamu somdoko"

@injaMali_

"Yeah that wasn’t MK lol."

@caiphas118090

"The MK Party worked very diligently yesterday. I have never seen the market looking this clean."

@CFCandBeats

"The pain behind this tweet."

@N_Simie

"Kooks super clean, it's been a while seeing it like this!!"

@mwitwa202

"It was the IFP, ANC and DA government that cleaned KZN and stopped posting misinformation."

@Oros_Mnisi

"Is MK part of the GPU in KZN? Did I miss something?"

Ntsiki Mazwai shows support to MK Party

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai showed her support for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party before the general elections.

The activist shared that she resonates only with the Jacob Zuma-led political party, sparking mixed reactions.

