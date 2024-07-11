DJ Shimza reignited his feud with Mmusi Maimane when he threw shade at the BOSA leader

The DJ criticised Mmusi's role in parliament after the former DA president accused him again of being a beneficiary

Mzansi is entertained by the men's beef, while others bashed Shimza for his comments about Mmusi

DJ Shimza fired shots at Mmusi Maimane after he called him a beneficiary. Images: Twitter/ Shimza01, Instagram/ buildonesa

Source: UGC

DJ Shimza recently threw shade at Mmusi Maimane after the BOSA leader called him out again for being an alleged government beneficiary.

DJ Shimza fires shots at Mmusi Maimane

Another day, another shady comment from DJ Shimza directed at his enemy, Mmusi Maimane.

It appears that the men's long-standing feud will not end anytime soon, and the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture's newly-released list of COVID-19 relief grant beneficiaries might even add fuel to the fire.

While many people were surprised when Shimza did not make the list, that didn't stop Mmusi from claiming that he was a major government beneficiary and should be investigated, instead of Makhadzi, who was accused of being a recipient:

"That DJ benefited a lot from proximity to politicians. They were even using his ndawo to host events. Those are the artists that we must focus on. Leave Makhadzi alone."

Reacting to Mmusi's post, Shimza trolled the BOSA leader, saying he worked hard in the elections only to get a bottom-barrel position in parliament:

"When you realise that you polished your shoes only to be “and many more” in parliament o gopola nna mfanaka, cute. O sny sa mafello sun."

Mzansi react to DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane's trolling

Netizens were entertained by the men's beef and enjoyed a good laugh at their tweets:

ms_tourist said:

"I have been waiting for this!"

nikelo_m wrote:

"I knew you’d be here for him!"

VuyaniMG posted:

"This one is personal."

Meanwhile, others called Shimza out for belittling Mmusi's position in parliament:

unwindwithOkuhl said:

"Had the list not been released, you wouldn't have posted; your guilty conscience is chowing you."

LifeOfASigma predicted:

"Your downfall is loading wena."

Jabulee4 wrote:

"I understand your need to retaliate, but do not ever for a second look down on our Parliament. Do not reduce the honour to serve the people of South Africa as a Member of Parliament to 'and many more.'"

Sizwe Dhlomo defends Makhadzi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo defending Makhadzi.

This was after the Limpopo singer was accused of being a government beneficiary and had to release a statement telling her side of the story.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News