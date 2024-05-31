DJ Shimza is having a field day after Mmusi Maimane didn't get the results he was hoping for

The DJ is trolling the BOSA leader to no end after the party's disappointing vote count from the general elections

Mzansi is enjoying the back-and-forth between the men, and it's clear that Shimza is only getting started

DJ Shimza clapped back at Mmusi Maimane over his party's low vote count. Images: shimza.dj, mmusimaimane

DJ Shimza is trolling Mmusi Maimane over BOSA's disappointing general election results. The party didn't make it to the top 10, and the DJ is hitting back after Maimane's ANC beneficiary statements, igniting their long-standing feud.

DJ Shimza drags Mmusi Maimane

As South Africans eagerly wait for the results of the general elections, some have their snacks out enjoying the feud between DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane on Twitter (X).

The years-long beef has been a source of entertainment for netizens, and it's evident that it won't end any time soon.

After Mmusi called Shimza out for being an ANC beneficiary, the DJ commented on the BOSA leader's posts thanking supporters for their votes. Shimza trolled Mmusi's low vote count, saying only his side of the family voted for his party:

"That time, he's talking about his family and friends. His side of the family, the other side voted VF Plus!"

Mzansi reacts to DJ Shimza's trolling

Oh, are you not entertained? Netizens are hysterical, and are sitting in wait for the next set of jabs from DJ Shimza and Mmusi Maimane:

Ronewa_Mathephe trolled Shimza:

"Your jokes hit harder than your music."

visse_ss said:

"It's gonna be a long night."

PapaaMama_Bona was shocked:

"2024 is wild. I never thought I would see a politician and a DJ beefing!"

stonezn encouraged Shimza:

"Keep pressing him hard. Never let him breathe."

Sizwe Dhlomo trolls Mmusi Maimane

In more Mmusi Maimane updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sizwe Dhlomo trolling the BOSA leader.

The radio personality posted a subtle joke about Maimane's goal for the 2024 general elections, which unfortunately did not go as he had hoped.

Source: Briefly News