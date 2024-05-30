Mzansi reacts as Mmusi Maimane faces backlash for past trolling and current election results

With the counting process underway, netizens reminded him of his previous actions and low vote count

Despite thanking supporters, he's advised to show more gratitude, while some defend him against criticism, particularly regarding his comments on DJ Shimza's political support

Mzansi has turned the table on Build On South African Mmusi Maimane, who tasted his medicine today.

Maimane took to X to thank his supporters for voting for him, and netizens couldn't help but remind him of the time before the elections when he trolled ANC supporters, including DJ Shimza, Lootlove and Bongo Maffin's Stoan Seate.

However, after the elections, netizens also reminded him that he's not such a hotshot now.

Vote counting continues

As the counting process continues, Maimane is slowly gaining low numbers. It is currently sitting at 0.34%, which is made up of 15 518.

He quickly took to X to thank his supporters for their continued support.

However, one netizen said he should call a meeting for them and thank them individually.

Thanking them individually would have only taken a few minutes of your time.

See the post below:

Mzansi hopped on the troll train

Maimane is known for not holding back when trolling others. He's also notorious for being able to take a joke—visibly in his political ad for the party's 2024 general election campaign, which had people laughing.

Other netizens joined in and dragged Maimane. However, some argued that the results were still in the early days.

@Siya_Ndlumbini said:

"He's still thinking that more votes are coming."

@DumiBantu also chimed in:

"Take them out for lunch or something."

@OppressedMinds couldn't help but also drag Maimane:

"The first person to effectively cook Mmusi since the DA "

@memaila commented:

"I’m sure Dj Tintswalo is rejoicing after what happened yesterday "

Sizwe Dhlomo defends DJ Shimza over Maimane’s beneficiary comments

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo called out Mmusi Maimane for shaming DJ Shimza's support for the ANC.

This was after the DJ posted a photo suggesting that the controversial party could count on his vote, which sparked outrage.

Mzansi called both Shimza and Sizwe out for benefitting from corruption, saying Mmusi's statements weren't wrong.

