Build One SA's president, Mmusi Maimane's political ad for the party's 2024 general election campaign had people laughing

Maimane's video was a creative take on the classical block-building game called Jenga with a hilarious twist

South Africans gave the ad a thumbs up, and many praised him for the creativity and the video's funny ending

With over seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News, Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist, offered insights into South African politics, political parties and election dynamics.

Netizens laughed at Mmusi Maimane's political ad. Images: Guillem Sartorio/AFP via Getty Images and The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Build One SA's president Mmusi Maimane's political campaign ad struck many South Africans' funny bones, particularly how it ended.

Maimane posts election campaign video

@MightiJamie posted Maimane's video on his X account. In his video, Mmusi Maimane says crime, corruption and a failing education system have destabilised the nation, leading to high unemployment. He then encouraged South Africans to vote for his party, which he said would provide employment opportunities if voted into power on 29 May.

The end of the video shows a hand entering the frame with a Jenga block written "corruption." The hand tries to force the block into the tower Maimane was building throughout the video, and he gives the hand a stern but hilarious rebuke. Watch the video here:

The ad tickled South Africans

Netizens laughed heartily at the ad and gave it a thumbs up.

BlackLivesMatter said:

"It's giving Nandos."

Goodvill said:

"This advert slaps."

Academia said:

"Maimane killed it there with his concluding remarks."

Kgaolo said:

"Cyril has six days to respond to his diss track."

Not everyone liked the ad

MaShengeOffline said:

"I honestly can't take him seriously. It's a pity because he does have good points here and there. He tries too hard, and I think of DA every time I see him."

Makrila said:

"It's difficult to trust him because he crossed a lot of people over to the DA."

DA slammed for flag-burning ad

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance's flag-burning ad received severe criticism online, with former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela among its critics.

The DA's ad depicted the burning of the South African flag, a metaphor for the country's state under the African National Congress. Madonsela said the ad missed the mark.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News